Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after buying an additional 109,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

