Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 11,671 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BSX opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

