Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 11.9%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) dropped 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 10,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 129,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Bowleven Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.41.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

