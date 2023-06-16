Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bragg Gaming Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.
NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
