Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.55 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.92. The firm has a market cap of £9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.