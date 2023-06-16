BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.94. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 69,971 shares traded.

LND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

