BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LNDGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.94. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 69,971 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

