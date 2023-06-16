BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.94. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 69,971 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.