Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2791 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Articles

