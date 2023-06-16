Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.96. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

