Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $10.80

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 1.2 %

Amcor stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

