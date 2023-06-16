Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Brother Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS BRTHY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74.
Brother Industries Company Profile
