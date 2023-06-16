Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Brother Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS BRTHY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

