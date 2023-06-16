Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCY stock remained flat at $46.35 during trading on Thursday. 288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Brunello Cucinelli Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Brunello Cucinelli

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. It operates through the Europe, Italy, Americas, and Asia geographical segments.

