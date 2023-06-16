Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Director William Enright Acquires 5,000 Shares

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) Director William Enright acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $4.14 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

