Bumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $24,821,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bumble by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 588,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,979. Bumble has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

