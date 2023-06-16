Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $110.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 1.2 %

BG stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Bunge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bunge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.