Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $110.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.
BG stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Bunge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bunge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
