Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 138236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
