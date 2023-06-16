BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFIIW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 7,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

