BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.