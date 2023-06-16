BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

NASDAQ BZFD remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,697. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

