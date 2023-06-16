C3.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 270,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average volume of 120,313 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of AI traded up $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,954,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,887,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,917 shares of company stock worth $6,612,760. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

