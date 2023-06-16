CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Up 65.4% in May

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the May 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $26.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG engages in the lease, management, and development of office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe Core Regions, Europe Other Regions, and Holding. The Eastern Europe Core Region segment consists of Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

