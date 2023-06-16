Cacti Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,545 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,703. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

