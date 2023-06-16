Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $26.26 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FOX accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. 346,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,187. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

