Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Shares of CADLF stock remained flat at $4.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.46.
