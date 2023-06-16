Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of CADLF stock remained flat at $4.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.46.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

