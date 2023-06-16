Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $112.09 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

