Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYCB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359,992. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

