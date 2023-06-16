Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. United Airlines comprises 0.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 443,704 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 1,122,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

