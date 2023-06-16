Campion Asset Management Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Campion Asset Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

