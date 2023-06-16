Campion Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

