Campion Asset Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Campion Asset Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 1.3% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campion Asset Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $395.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.93. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $397.19.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.