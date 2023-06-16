Campion Asset Management Sells 250 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

