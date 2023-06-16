Campion Asset Management Sells 725 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Campion Asset Management cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.0% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.