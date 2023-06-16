Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Cancom stock remained flat at $29.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Cancom has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

