Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $328.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $330.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

