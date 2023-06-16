Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

