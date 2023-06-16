Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

