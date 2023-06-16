Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

