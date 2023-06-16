Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 705 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

NYSE DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.