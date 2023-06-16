Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The firm has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.