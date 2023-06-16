Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,643,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,999 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,035,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,304. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

