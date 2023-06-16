Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 166 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) target price on shares of Capital in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £194.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.45.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.