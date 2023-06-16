Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 381.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

