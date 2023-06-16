Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Raised to GBX 275 at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.02 on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Capricorn Energy Announces Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.8298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

