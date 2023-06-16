Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

NYSE CAH opened at $89.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

