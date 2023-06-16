CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Shares Down 0.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.98. 9,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

CareCloud Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.