Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,372. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

