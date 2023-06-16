CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in CarMax by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

