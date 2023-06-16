Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

