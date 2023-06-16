Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 15,667,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 25,433,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Carvana Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 61,091 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,473,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 459,210 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $3,899,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 55.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

