CashBackPro (CBP) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and $88,592.49 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.78092452 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107,404.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

