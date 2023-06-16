Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $444.93 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $444.93 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,791,513,653 coins and its circulating supply is 11,105,736,502 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,790,700,349 with 11,104,970,498 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04050895 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,458,142.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

