Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

